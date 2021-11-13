 Skip to content

Bunny eShop update for 13 November 2021

Game Update(2021-11-13)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix typo in game script.
  • Fix game launching issue on some Win10 PC.

We'll keep updating the game.

If you got any issue, please feel free to post it in

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1111460/discussions/

Bunny eShop Content Depot 1111461
