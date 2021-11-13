Game Update(2021-11-13)

- Fix typo in game script.
- Fix game launching issue on some Win10 PC.
We'll keep updating the game.
If you got any issue, please feel free to post it in
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1111460/discussions/
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
We'll keep updating the game.
If you got any issue, please feel free to post it in
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1111460/discussions/
Changed files in this update