Suspects: Mystery Mansion update for 13 November 2021

Patch Notes - 1.13.3

Patch Notes - 1.13.3 · Build 7706810 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix Facebook login page loading issues. It still may fail if there's a problem with Facebook.
  • Add retry option when Facebook still fails to load. Closing and reopening the popup should also trigger a refresh instead of reopening the popup in the previous state.
  • Fix issue when collecting Skelly Pack on Facebook account that's different than the Steam account.
  • Add countdown to Skelly Pack collect button to prevent collecting by mistake for the wrong account due to uncontrollable excitement.

