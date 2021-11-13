- Fix Facebook login page loading issues. It still may fail if there's a problem with Facebook.
- Add retry option when Facebook still fails to load. Closing and reopening the popup should also trigger a refresh instead of reopening the popup in the previous state.
- Fix issue when collecting Skelly Pack on Facebook account that's different than the Steam account.
- Add countdown to Skelly Pack collect button to prevent collecting by mistake for the wrong account due to uncontrollable excitement.
Suspects: Mystery Mansion update for 13 November 2021
Patch Notes - 1.13.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update