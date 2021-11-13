Patch notes 11/12/21

Actions UI overhaul:
- Created new UI for actions, with dropdowns and help text to make it easier to create the functionality you want
- If statements now allow checking if a variable is greater than, less than, or not equal to a target value (in addition to equal)
- If statements now allow multiple child actions
Added custom variables:
- Added new "Variables" pane where you can define custom variables, which can be used in your actions for more advanced logic
- All actions now allow the user to pass a variable in for each parameter instead of typing a constant value
Added additional hitbox settings:
- Only hit foes on ground or in the air
- Ignore shields
- Reflect projectiles
Effect layer enhancements:
- Added a transparency setting for effect layers
- Added the ability to set effect layer settings on each frame, giving a broader range of effects
- Added ability to edit multiple effect layer keyframes at once
- Automatically tween between effect layer keyframes for smooth effect transitions (fade and glow effects, etc)
Bug fixes:
- After repositioning a bone in the animation rig settings, vertical positions for existing animations are calculated incorrectly
- Duplicate bones can appear in the animation rig settings after existing test play
- Static sprites are sometimes ignored when finalizing a character for battle
- Effect layers and sprites sometimes appear blurred
- Custom keyboard controls can be blocked by hotkeys in the character editor
- Kaien has extra views for his legs and feet, and interacting with them can cause a crash
Changed files in this update