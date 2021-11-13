 Skip to content

Smack Studio (Early Access) update for 13 November 2021

Patch notes 11/12/21

Actions UI overhaul:

  • Created new UI for actions, with dropdowns and help text to make it easier to create the functionality you want
  • If statements now allow checking if a variable is greater than, less than, or not equal to a target value (in addition to equal)
  • If statements now allow multiple child actions

Added custom variables:

  • Added new "Variables" pane where you can define custom variables, which can be used in your actions for more advanced logic
  • All actions now allow the user to pass a variable in for each parameter instead of typing a constant value

Added additional hitbox settings:

  • Only hit foes on ground or in the air
  • Ignore shields
  • Reflect projectiles

Effect layer enhancements:

  • Added a transparency setting for effect layers
  • Added the ability to set effect layer settings on each frame, giving a broader range of effects
  • Added ability to edit multiple effect layer keyframes at once
  • Automatically tween between effect layer keyframes for smooth effect transitions (fade and glow effects, etc)

Bug fixes:

  • After repositioning a bone in the animation rig settings, vertical positions for existing animations are calculated incorrectly
  • Duplicate bones can appear in the animation rig settings after existing test play
  • Static sprites are sometimes ignored when finalizing a character for battle
  • Effect layers and sprites sometimes appear blurred
  • Custom keyboard controls can be blocked by hotkeys in the character editor
  • Kaien has extra views for his legs and feet, and interacting with them can cause a crash

