Feature Friday - November 12, 2021

202.95
Fonts are now much crisper on the main gameplay screen.
Hyperbiotic beds no longer regenerate limbs.
Regeneration tanks now rejuvenate health and regenerate limbs.
- The tank must be filled with at least 100 drams of pure convalessence or homogenized convalessence to heal hitpoints.
- Additionally, the tank must be filled with at least 1 dram of cloning draught to regenerate limbs. If it is, all lost limbs are regenerated, and 1 dram of cloning draught is consumed. Excess cloning draught is not consumed.
- Added useful information about these rejuvenation/regeneration mechanics to regeneration tank's description, including a live operational status based on its liquid contents.
- Reduced the chance of hurting yourself while getting into or out of a regeneration tank.
- Added an option to flush a regen tank's liquid contents down a drain.
- Adjusted the starting liquid contents of regen tanks to occasionally include homogenized convalessence. More adjustments are likely to come.
- The regen tank in the Yd Freehold now starts with a homogenized convalessence mixture that includes two drams worth of cloning draught.
Considerably reduced plasma jelly's plasma damage.
Fixed a bug that allowed you to select the starting location for daily runs.
Fixed a bug that prevented daily run scores from being recorded.
Fixed a bug that caused Ironshank to become incurable upon reaching the maximum penalty.
Fixed a bug that caused the northwestern-most cell of the Palladium Reef to generate without contents.
