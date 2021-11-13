 Skip to content

Caves of Qud update for 13 November 2021

Feature Friday - November 12, 2021

Feature Friday - November 12, 2021

Build 7706791

Patchnotes via Steam Community

202.95

  • Fonts are now much crisper on the main gameplay screen.

  • Hyperbiotic beds no longer regenerate limbs.

  • Regeneration tanks now rejuvenate health and regenerate limbs.

    • The tank must be filled with at least 100 drams of pure convalessence or homogenized convalessence to heal hitpoints.
    • Additionally, the tank must be filled with at least 1 dram of cloning draught to regenerate limbs. If it is, all lost limbs are regenerated, and 1 dram of cloning draught is consumed. Excess cloning draught is not consumed.
    • Added useful information about these rejuvenation/regeneration mechanics to regeneration tank's description, including a live operational status based on its liquid contents.
    • Reduced the chance of hurting yourself while getting into or out of a regeneration tank.
    • Added an option to flush a regen tank's liquid contents down a drain.
    • Adjusted the starting liquid contents of regen tanks to occasionally include homogenized convalessence. More adjustments are likely to come.
    • The regen tank in the Yd Freehold now starts with a homogenized convalessence mixture that includes two drams worth of cloning draught.

  • Considerably reduced plasma jelly's plasma damage.

  • Fixed a bug that allowed you to select the starting location for daily runs.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented daily run scores from being recorded.

  • Fixed a bug that caused Ironshank to become incurable upon reaching the maximum penalty.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the northwestern-most cell of the Palladium Reef to generate without contents.

