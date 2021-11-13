Added LIV support (thanks Boll)
Fixed friction and center of gravity on some vehicles that kept toppling over too easily
Compressed all textures to PNG, reducing build size and memory usage
Fixed some realtime lightmaps that shouldn't have been on some objects (causing Unity bug crashes)
Fixed menu taking clicks before it had finished fading in/out (removing the potential for making unusable overlapping menu mess)
Fixed fullscreen mode not hiding Windows taskbar
Fixed quit game button stalling and allowing multiple clicks chaos to occur
Re-arranged layout of multiplayer client (not host) interface
Multiplayer clients now see which track and how many laps the host is choosing before race starts
RC Rush update for 13 November 2021
LIV support for VR, minor fixes and improvements EA2.1.1
