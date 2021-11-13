Update Notes

Additions
- Music Player added!
- 200+ songs added
- New option to play on floor without table
- Added shortcut to reset preview image to the shelf
- Disconnect piece button now also works as grab piece if nothing to disconnect
- Autosaves now occur also when entering menu
- ESC key now toggles menu
Fixes
- Fixed in game buttons not showing after loading puzzle
- Fixed Date/Time not showing on saves correctly
- Fixed issue with Rotating left not always correct amount
- Fixed issues with menu and highlighted pieces
- Fixed camera issue with WASD movement and rotating at the same time
Changed files in this update