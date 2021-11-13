 Skip to content

Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams Playtest update for 13 November 2021

Update Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Additions
  • Music Player added!
  • 200+ songs added
  • New option to play on floor without table
  • Added shortcut to reset preview image to the shelf
  • Disconnect piece button now also works as grab piece if nothing to disconnect
  • Autosaves now occur also when entering menu
  • ESC key now toggles menu
Fixes
  • Fixed in game buttons not showing after loading puzzle
  • Fixed Date/Time not showing on saves correctly
  • Fixed issue with Rotating left not always correct amount
  • Fixed issues with menu and highlighted pieces
  • Fixed camera issue with WASD movement and rotating at the same time

