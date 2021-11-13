2.1.4 Patch- Suri Tusks!

Changes
- For those of you who guessed the new suri addition in Discord, yes it was tusks for suri! I added three different tusks, should be controlled by the teeth color
- Made colors with full transparency (alpha = 0) more apparent in editor
- Spread out the chances of rain throughout the week
Fixes
- Felis teeth are no longer only black
- Felis hook tusks can be properly unequipped now
- Raptor tongue will resize with short beak
- Kofi island water now looks like coffee
- Waterfall den textures fixed
- Presets should stay applied
- Felis animations fixed!
- Raptor can properly dry itself from shaking again
Changed files in this update