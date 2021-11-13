 Skip to content

Cereal Soup update for 13 November 2021

2.1.4 Patch- Suri Tusks!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • For those of you who guessed the new suri addition in Discord, yes it was tusks for suri! I added three different tusks, should be controlled by the teeth color

  • Made colors with full transparency (alpha = 0) more apparent in editor
  • Spread out the chances of rain throughout the week

Fixes

  • Felis teeth are no longer only black
  • Felis hook tusks can be properly unequipped now
  • Raptor tongue will resize with short beak
  • Kofi island water now looks like coffee
  • Waterfall den textures fixed
  • Presets should stay applied
  • Felis animations fixed!
  • Raptor can properly dry itself from shaking again

Changed files in this update

