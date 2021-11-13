 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 13 November 2021

12 Nov 21 Early Access Build

  • fixed the on-board skill icons not being properly loaded (showing a small Fired instead)
  • Game Over: fixed a bug where the AI could get stuck when targeting a Dummy counter
  • Battle Generator: added a custom leader portrait for some forces that had none - Argentine Army, Belgian, Dutch, NVA, and SS
  • Scenario Editor: added unit attribute Extra Nation, for units to be affected by Leaders from other nations on their same side; added unit attribute Self-Rally; added unit attribute Close Sniper

Changed files in this update

Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Battle Generator (1551440) Depot Depot 1551440
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Battle Generator - Mac Depot Depot 1551441
