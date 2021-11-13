12 Nov 21 Early Access Build

- fixed the on-board skill icons not being properly loaded (showing a small Fired instead)
- Game Over: fixed a bug where the AI could get stuck when targeting a Dummy counter
- Battle Generator: added a custom leader portrait for some forces that had none - Argentine Army, Belgian, Dutch, NVA, and SS
- Scenario Editor: added unit attribute Extra Nation, for units to be affected by Leaders from other nations on their same side; added unit attribute Self-Rally; added unit attribute Close Sniper
