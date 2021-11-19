Rec Room PATCH - the "Rec Rally" edition

General Improvements and Bug Fixes
- Never miss a notification! Now notifications will show (unobtrusively) when you are in your watch as well, so you don't miss that invite, message, or friend request. Watch notifications are also less obtrusive on Screens.
- You can now add anchors to inventions created in your Dorm. Anchors allow inventions to be spawned in the exact location you created them, making it easier for players to get that sweet dorm setup. This is great for Dorm Skin inventions, nautical-themed or otherwise!
- You can now access the invention details page via the palette, and spawn inventions directly from that page.
- Trigger handle is now out of beta! We're loving the fishing rods, grappling hooks, remote controls, and other awesome stuff you're creating!
- More fixes to vehicle suspension simulation and configuration. Still nauseating to teleporters, but now more realistically nauseating!
- Fixed issue where vehicles would have different physics behaviors when being spawned in different orientations or when changing its mass while oriented in different ways. As much fun as bending the rules of time and space was, it's probably a more predictable and better experience this way.
- Fixed a bug where deleting a Rec Rally buggy that you are sitting in can make you stuck in a weird animation state and prevent you from interacting with anything else. Thank you for helping us find all the weird edge cases!
- Screens players will only party up if their hands are in the fist pose due to selecting "party up" from the gesture menu. No more partying during boxing matches!
Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, etc.: https://recroom.com/communityWe love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.
Changed files in this update