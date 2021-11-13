 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

ZEE.END update for 13 November 2021

Alpha 211113 / Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7706269 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Map changes:

  • the infected village Nizinka has been added (the ZEE corporation dumped hazardous waste into the river)

    /// being on the territory of the village without a special mask will lead to death

    /// the road there leads from the Polyanka village through the Polovinki village









  • added the Lower River



Gameplay changes:

  • added a syringe for taking blood from zombies (spawns in first-aid posts)

  • a syringe with an antivirus has been added to crafting (antibiotics + a syringe with zombie blood)

  • added a buff from antibiotics (reduces the chance of infection to 2% for 30 minutes)

  • antibiotics no longer treat the virus

  • increased the chance of infection when hit by zombies to 20%

  • changed buff icons

  • the zombie runner has so infected blood that it now glows like the eyes

    /// look for the cause of the glow of the eyes and blood in the notes in the game

Fixes:

  • added saving of the time of day
  • added weather saving
  • the new game didn't start in the morning
  • inversion of mouse axes in control settings

Changed files in this update

ZEE_END Content Depot 1715971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.