Alpha 211113 / Update

Map changes:
-
the infected village Nizinka has been added (the ZEE corporation dumped hazardous waste into the river)
/// being on the territory of the village without a special mask will lead to death
/// the road there leads from the Polyanka village through the Polovinki village
-
added the Lower River
Gameplay changes:
-
added a syringe for taking blood from zombies (spawns in first-aid posts)
-
a syringe with an antivirus has been added to crafting (antibiotics + a syringe with zombie blood)
-
added a buff from antibiotics (reduces the chance of infection to 2% for 30 minutes)
-
antibiotics no longer treat the virus
-
increased the chance of infection when hit by zombies to 20%
-
changed buff icons
-
the zombie runner has so infected blood that it now glows like the eyes
/// look for the cause of the glow of the eyes and blood in the notes in the game
Fixes:
- added saving of the time of day
- added weather saving
- the new game didn't start in the morning
- inversion of mouse axes in control settings
