v1.1.7.1 is out! | Weapons Balace, Resource Change and Bug Fixes.

WEAPON BALANCE
** - Increased the Damage of the Weapon G36C (28 to 30).
- Reduced the Recoil of the G36C (1.7 to 1.1).
- Reduced the Damage of the SPAS12 (38 to 29).
- Reduced the Range of the SPAS12 (100 to 80).
- Reduced the Damage of the Vector .45ACP (20.5 to 17.5).
- Increased the ADS Time of the Vector .45ACP (0.17 to 0.25).
- Reduced the recoil of the M200 (17 to 9).
- Reduced the Damage of the XM16 (34.5 to 32).
- Increased the Recoil of the R700 (1.7 to 8).**
RESOURCE CHANGE
- Changed the news ui.
BUG FIXES
** - Fixed the Colliders of Hawk's Nest map.
- Optimized the hawk statue on the house interior of Hawk's nest.**
Changed files in this update