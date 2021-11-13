 Skip to content

NECROSIS : RECONFIGURATED update for 13 November 2021

v1.1.7.1 is out! | Weapons Balace, Resource Change and Bug Fixes.

WEAPON BALANCE

** - Increased the Damage of the Weapon G36C (28 to 30).

  • Reduced the Recoil of the G36C (1.7 to 1.1).
  • Reduced the Damage of the SPAS12 (38 to 29).
  • Reduced the Range of the SPAS12 (100 to 80).
  • Reduced the Damage of the Vector .45ACP (20.5 to 17.5).
  • Increased the ADS Time of the Vector .45ACP (0.17 to 0.25).
  • Reduced the recoil of the M200 (17 to 9).
  • Reduced the Damage of the XM16 (34.5 to 32).
  • Increased the Recoil of the R700 (1.7 to 8).**

RESOURCE CHANGE

- Changed the news ui.

BUG FIXES

** - Fixed the Colliders of Hawk's Nest map.

  • Optimized the hawk statue on the house interior of Hawk's nest.**

