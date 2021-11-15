 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown (Test Server) update for 15 November 2021

Update 1.7 - Patch #1

Update 1.7 - Patch #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hunters,

Below are the update notes for Patch #1 of Update 1.7:

  • Fixed various issues with the Reconnect support feature which prevented the reconnect pop up from appearing in the game lobby.
  • Fixed a bug where disconnected hunters could be looted while the hunter is still technically “alive”.

UI

  • Fixed a bug that resulted in some aspects of the store being un-useable.
  • Fixed an issue where the “Equip” button as not correct greyed out when the loadout preset has been equipped.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the equipment selection screen to randomly jump to the first item on the list.
  • Fixe da bug that caused the names of dual legendary weapons to have a generic name in game.
  • Fixed several bugs that caused the shortcuts on the Death screen to not function correctly.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the wrong weapons to appear at the beginning of the list when sorting by Bloodline rank.
  • Fixed a bug with the news feed. The plus icon for new items should now update correctly when interacting with new items in the feed.
  • Fixed several issues where the ammo left, and ammo used would show incorrectly in the HUD. This was very prominent with the new Berthier rifle.
  • Fixed a bug where the empty tool and consumable slots in the esc menu were not displayed correctly in some instances
  • Fixed several text issues in-game, including within the new Loadout presets feature.
  • Fixed an issue where the trainee mode lock would appear on the loadout presets while queuing even when not in trainee mode.
  • Fixed a bug where the plus icon would be displayed in the legendary weapons store even when there is no new weapon available.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented players from reviving red-skulled teammates more than once after reconnecting to the game.
  • Fixed a bug where shots were still validated during a disconnection.

