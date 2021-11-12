 Skip to content

Soul Scathe update for 12 November 2021

Chapter 2 Launch Trailer - Available Now!

Chapter 2 for Soul Scathe is finally here! Featuring a heavy Dark Souls inspiration both from the world and enemy encounters in more bright yet still haunting dungeon environments. Chapter 2 continues the story progression, featuring new enemies, locations, and more dungeon souls to collect in an all-round more challenging chapter.

The new enemies are tougher and/or more aggressive, often capitlizating on fire damage, so definitely be sure to bring some ice spells to counter their resistances!

