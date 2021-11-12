 Skip to content

Planet Hotpot update for 12 November 2021

Minor bug fixes and gameplay updates

Fixed a few minor issues:

  • Fixed the lighting for the Moss Canyon and the Victory stage
  • Fixed a bug where player data was not being successfully transferred in between stages (this usually happens when the stage changes before powerup data has finished transferring)
  • Fixed the issue where you can kill your teammates with rockets

Some gameplay updates:

  • Improved the performance for the rocket launching birds
  • Added sounds to rockets and the rocket bird (and their rockets)
  • Added sounds to player rockets too
  • Replaced the pistol into a sniper rifle

