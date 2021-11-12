Minor bug fixes and gameplay updates

Fixed a few minor issues:
- Fixed the lighting for the Moss Canyon and the Victory stage
- Fixed a bug where player data was not being successfully transferred in between stages (this usually happens when the stage changes before powerup data has finished transferring)
- Fixed the issue where you can kill your teammates with rockets
Some gameplay updates:
- Improved the performance for the rocket launching birds
- Added sounds to rockets and the rocket bird (and their rockets)
- Added sounds to player rockets too
- Replaced the pistol into a sniper rifle
Changed files in this update