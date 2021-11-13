 Skip to content

Superliminal update for 13 November 2021

Multiplayer Week One Update

Last week's multiplayer update was an incredible success. Thanks everyone for playing and helping us learn what needed some extra TLC. Here is our first post-release update. See you in Group Therapy!

Single Player

  • Fix - Blueprint activates correctly in Dollhouse
  • Fix - Chess piece (queen) in Labyrinth not projecting correctly

Multiplayer

  • All-New Puzzle Room: Dome Projection
  • Region selector - Play with your international friends, at long last! Change your region in the top-left of the Multiplayer screen, allowing you to join games in other regions. Three regions: Asia, Europe, US. Automatic will choose the best region for your current connection.
  • Lobby will auto-launch the game when it has enough players and is public
  • New objects in Lobby
  • Reset To Checkpoint button in Pause Screen. If you ever get stuck, you can also get un-stuck, too.
  • Clearer visual treatment for objects you cannot grab
  • Better cosmetic panel and Win screens
  • Reliability fix for the Portal-To-First-Place powerup
  • Improved art and lighting in following puzzle rooms: Buttons and Cubes, Ledge, Climb, Duck Chaos, Grab Lots of Objects, Lobby
  • Ledge room is more challenging. Intentionally.
  • Room randomizations improved
  • Less likely to see the same rooms
  • Cosmetic: Mustache 2 wiggles
  • Removed cubes from possible randomizations in Whitespace Stairs room
  • Bottomless pit technology

Powerup changes

  • Anti-Gravity and Shrink powerups indicate who triggered them
  • Fixes and improvements to the Duck Bucket powerup
  • Slight up/down control for the Anti Gravity powerup
  • Sound bug for Evil Soda Can powerup
  • Exciting changes to Clone Shield powerup
