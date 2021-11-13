Multiplayer Week One Update

Last week's multiplayer update was an incredible success. Thanks everyone for playing and helping us learn what needed some extra TLC. Here is our first post-release update. See you in Group Therapy!
Single Player
- Fix - Blueprint activates correctly in Dollhouse
- Fix - Chess piece (queen) in Labyrinth not projecting correctly
Multiplayer
- All-New Puzzle Room: Dome Projection
- Region selector - Play with your international friends, at long last! Change your region in the top-left of the Multiplayer screen, allowing you to join games in other regions. Three regions: Asia, Europe, US. Automatic will choose the best region for your current connection.
- Lobby will auto-launch the game when it has enough players and is public
- New objects in Lobby
- Reset To Checkpoint button in Pause Screen. If you ever get stuck, you can also get un-stuck, too.
- Clearer visual treatment for objects you cannot grab
- Better cosmetic panel and Win screens
- Reliability fix for the Portal-To-First-Place powerup
- Improved art and lighting in following puzzle rooms: Buttons and Cubes, Ledge, Climb, Duck Chaos, Grab Lots of Objects, Lobby
- Ledge room is more challenging. Intentionally.
- Room randomizations improved
- Less likely to see the same rooms
- Cosmetic: Mustache 2 wiggles
- Removed cubes from possible randomizations in Whitespace Stairs room
- Bottomless pit technology
Powerup changes
- Anti-Gravity and Shrink powerups indicate who triggered them
- Fixes and improvements to the Duck Bucket powerup
- Slight up/down control for the Anti Gravity powerup
- Sound bug for Evil Soda Can powerup
- Exciting changes to Clone Shield powerup
