Update 0.4.1

v0.4.1
Bug Fixes
-
Titus
- fixed a navigation bug where players could fall into a bottomless pit in the Uncharted Caverns
-
Jungle
- Fixed a spelling error in the Minimap sector for the Research District
- Updated collision in the AzTek Facility service area
- Improved navigation in the AzTek Facility to help keep players in view of the camera
- Adjusted some foliage clipping into rocks and buildings
- Updated the Minimap with new sectors after the forest swamp region
- Overhauled art and materials relating to the Medastia Sporangium
- Improved navigation and collision along the edges of the level and behind several buildings where players could get stuck
- Solved a collision issue which was causing the survivor NPCs to clip through floors and furniture
- Updated animation and dialogue on the survivor NPCs
- Added a mysterious new location by the river crossing!
- Moved a continue point by the river crossing to fit the new location
- Large-scale texture and material optimization to aid performance (more improvements are still underway!)
-
Weapons
-
Removed the following alternate weapons while perk randomization work and art updates continue (some of these will return in future updates):
- Nazuna Zokuto AR
- Nazuna Suzumebachi DMR
- Nazuna Obake Handgun
- Nazuna Borei Handgun
-
