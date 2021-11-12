 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Lux: The Journey update for 12 November 2021

Lands Variety : November 2021 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7705643 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added in a dozen or so new land types that can appear as you wander the multiverse. New Lower Price, and various menu improvements.

Changed files in this update

Lux: The Journey Content Depot 1633171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.