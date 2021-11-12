-
The difficulty of the game has been significantly reduced.
Significantly reduced damage from all ranged enemies.
Reduced the number of waves of enemies on the fifth level.
Added a lot of life energy at all levels. Life energy restores the player's health after death.
Added additional ammo on the second level.
Increased shotgun damage.
Reduced the reload time of the shotgun.
Reduced the spread of bullets for the Plasma Rifle.
Succubus With Guns update for 12 November 2021
Balance rework
Patchnotes via Steam Community
