Succubus With Guns update for 12 November 2021

Balance rework

Build 7705554

  • The difficulty of the game has been significantly reduced.

  • Significantly reduced damage from all ranged enemies.

  • Reduced the number of waves of enemies on the fifth level.

  • Added a lot of life energy at all levels. Life energy restores the player's health after death.

  • Added additional ammo on the second level.

  • Increased shotgun damage.

  • Reduced the reload time of the shotgun.

  • Reduced the spread of bullets for the Plasma Rifle.

Changed files in this update

Succubus With Guns Content Depot 1680341
