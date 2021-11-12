Weekly update #85

This weeks update:
- Added soldier visuals.
Money is no longer family-based and instead is individual.
All peoples money has reset due to the changes.
Fixed purchasing issue to do with clothing, shoes and tools. If someone wasn't in a family, they could not purchase or have any items deteriorate if they already owned any items.
Fixed some people not receiving any income.
Attempted to create a new system for walls will be finished off for next week.
Next week:
Finish off wall system.
Alcohol can be drunk throughout the day or banned using laws.
animal fat.
Gate placement.
Fix food eating issue.
Improved random timings.
