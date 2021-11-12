 Skip to content

Bastide update for 12 November 2021

Weekly update #85

Weekly update #85 · Build 7705481

This weeks update:
  • Added soldier visuals.

  • Money is no longer family-based and instead is individual.

  • All peoples money has reset due to the changes.

  • Fixed purchasing issue to do with clothing, shoes and tools. If someone wasn't in a family, they could not purchase or have any items deteriorate if they already owned any items.

  • Fixed some people not receiving any income.

  • Attempted to create a new system for walls will be finished off for next week.

Next week:

  • Finish off wall system.

  • Alcohol can be drunk throughout the day or banned using laws.

  • animal fat.

  • Gate placement.

  • Fix food eating issue.

  • Improved random timings.

