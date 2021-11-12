Version 0.569 Alpha

Info
■ Halloween event end with this update
Multiplayer
■ Synced character animation "shovel"
■ Synced object "gate" for store
■ Synced item "minersmoss"
■ Synced item "safe01"
■ Fixed error with movements for character on claims
■ Fixed error with pickup items in store
■ Fixed error with open tablet for clients
■ Fixed error with set correct animation after extit vehicle
Activated
■ Added more vehicle to the store
Reworked
■ Reworked multiplayer part 1
Functionality
■ Added functions for realistic physic for object "gate"
Changed
■ Changed gold balance part 1
■ Changed timer if player drop inventory item
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with opening object "gate"
■ Fixed error with collision for item "floodlight01"
■ Fixed error with clear item "bottle" after fill inside item "meltingcrucible01"
■ Fixed error with collision for item "goldnugget"
Improvements
■ Improved functions for object "gate"
■ Improved functions for item "beacon"
Savegame
■ Fixed error with duplicate item "beacon" for object "gate" after save and load the game
Changed files in this update