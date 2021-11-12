 Skip to content

Gold Hunter update for 12 November 2021

Version 0.569 Alpha

Build 7705414

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Info

■ Halloween event end with this update

Multiplayer

■ Synced character animation "shovel"

■ Synced object "gate" for store

■ Synced item "minersmoss"

■ Synced item "safe01"

■ Fixed error with movements for character on claims

■ Fixed error with pickup items in store

■ Fixed error with open tablet for clients

■ Fixed error with set correct animation after extit vehicle

Activated

■ Added more vehicle to the store

Reworked

■ Reworked multiplayer part 1

Functionality

■ Added functions for realistic physic for object "gate"

Changed

■ Changed gold balance part 1

■ Changed timer if player drop inventory item

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with opening object "gate"

■ Fixed error with collision for item "floodlight01"

■ Fixed error with clear item "bottle" after fill inside item "meltingcrucible01"

■ Fixed error with collision for item "goldnugget"

Improvements

■ Improved functions for object "gate"

■ Improved functions for item "beacon"

Savegame

■ Fixed error with duplicate item "beacon" for object "gate" after save and load the game

Changed files in this update

Gold Hunter Depot 1082451
