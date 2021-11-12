 Skip to content

Factory Town update for 12 November 2021

.208 Patch Notes

Build 7705412

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ambient environmental audio
  • When building a filtered path (chutes, mana pipes, fluid pipes, etc) or a filtered worker (Minecarts, Tanker Car) an icon will be shown indicating the filter restriction. Clicking this icon will open a panel listing all items that can be transported by the path or worker.
  • Fixed clipping of items on belt ramps
  • Forge texture is slightly more orange to differentiate from Trading Post
  • Fixed tutorial counters of Wood or Planks decreasing and potentially going negative if player spent items while collecting them
  • Removed blurriness from several parts of UI text and buttons
  • Resized Hotbar to match other UI icon sizes
  • Performance improvements
  • Fixed bug: Worker units would not Hold Until Full as instructed, when picking up from storage buildings
  • Fixed bug: was highlighting tiles near center of map when building an entity and a menu button was hovered over
  • Fixed bug: Completing Campaign 8 would show a “Next Campaign” option that would cause game to become unresponsive
  • Fixed some recipes missing from customize recipes list like Juices, Jams, and Knowledge Tomes

