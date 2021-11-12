- Added ambient environmental audio
- When building a filtered path (chutes, mana pipes, fluid pipes, etc) or a filtered worker (Minecarts, Tanker Car) an icon will be shown indicating the filter restriction. Clicking this icon will open a panel listing all items that can be transported by the path or worker.
- Fixed clipping of items on belt ramps
- Forge texture is slightly more orange to differentiate from Trading Post
- Fixed tutorial counters of Wood or Planks decreasing and potentially going negative if player spent items while collecting them
- Removed blurriness from several parts of UI text and buttons
- Resized Hotbar to match other UI icon sizes
- Performance improvements
- Fixed bug: Worker units would not Hold Until Full as instructed, when picking up from storage buildings
- Fixed bug: was highlighting tiles near center of map when building an entity and a menu button was hovered over
- Fixed bug: Completing Campaign 8 would show a “Next Campaign” option that would cause game to become unresponsive
- Fixed some recipes missing from customize recipes list like Juices, Jams, and Knowledge Tomes
Factory Town update for 12 November 2021
.208 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
