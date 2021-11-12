 Skip to content

Drox Operative 2 update for 12 November 2021

Drox Operative 2 patch 1.001

This patch fixes anomaly radiation damage, races not signing treaties sometimes, some escape pod issues, and a few other more minor issues.

1.001 change list:

  • fixed radiation damage from anomalies doing more damage than intended in higher difficulties (Darkness)
  • fixed races sometimes not offering treaties if they really, really wanted them (Tibault/Eris Shrugged)
  • now are immune to damage for 1 second after launching in an escape pod (Shaper)
  • races get much less emerge points when destroying a primitive race
  • now display escape pod correctly when ship is destroyed and escape pod is launched
  • now shows a status effect while escape pod not available after recent use
  • viewing current treaties will now show cease fire and time remaining (firecat666)
  • now mention that can hold ctrl to sell an entire stack (Tyrax Lightning)
  • now damage numbers will use commas if needed
  • fixed patreon button misalignment when making the ui smaller (Tsubir)
  • changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 121

