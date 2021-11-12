Drox Operative 2 patch 1.001

This patch fixes anomaly radiation damage, races not signing treaties sometimes, some escape pod issues, and a few other more minor issues.
1.001 change list:
- fixed radiation damage from anomalies doing more damage than intended in higher difficulties (Darkness)
- fixed races sometimes not offering treaties if they really, really wanted them (Tibault/Eris Shrugged)
- now are immune to damage for 1 second after launching in an escape pod (Shaper)
- races get much less emerge points when destroying a primitive race
- now display escape pod correctly when ship is destroyed and escape pod is launched
- now shows a status effect while escape pod not available after recent use
- viewing current treaties will now show cease fire and time remaining (firecat666)
- now mention that can hold ctrl to sell an entire stack (Tyrax Lightning)
- now damage numbers will use commas if needed
- fixed patreon button misalignment when making the ui smaller (Tsubir)
- changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 121
Changed files in this update