They sure don’t make planes of existence like they used to. One teensy little mishap has plunged the world of Terraria into rather... constant danger, and is terrarizing the Constant like nothing before! Survivors and Terrarians alike will have to keep a watchful eye out… after all, who knows what might slip through the cracks when two worlds collide?
Don't Starve Together update for 12 November 2021
An Eye for An Eye - 11-18-2021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 7705286
Don't Starve Together - Windows Depot 322331
Don't Starve Together - Linux Depot 322332
Don't Starve Together - OSX Depot 322333
Changed depots in dev branch