Patch v0.5.3

Balance
- Changed the minimum cash from $200 to $500 to help combat unfairness from Early Access bugs
- Doppelganger morph rate is now dependent on its Wrath level (higher the wrath - faster it will change between people and true form)
- Added ghost provoke guide to mobile hq whiteboard
- Changed the threshold of sound devices needed to spawn the Banshee from 30% to 15% - less sound required overall
- Myling teddy bear can now open doors so you do not have to search for it as hard
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue where Maze lockboxes could not be completed by anyone but the host
- Fixed an issue where trading flashlights with another player would cause them to no longer work
- Fixed an issue where the djinn and banshee would remain visible after killing someone
- Fixed an issue where ghost animations would not trigger after killing the first player
- Fixed an issue where equipment was not resetting upon returning to lobby
- Removed unusable equipment from equipment rack
Changed files in this update