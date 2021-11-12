 Skip to content

Fantasma update for 12 November 2021

Patch v0.5.3

Patch v0.5.3 · Build 7705275

Balance

  • Changed the minimum cash from $200 to $500 to help combat unfairness from Early Access bugs
  • Doppelganger morph rate is now dependent on its Wrath level (higher the wrath - faster it will change between people and true form)
  • Added ghost provoke guide to mobile hq whiteboard
  • Changed the threshold of sound devices needed to spawn the Banshee from 30% to 15% - less sound required overall
  • Myling teddy bear can now open doors so you do not have to search for it as hard

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an issue where Maze lockboxes could not be completed by anyone but the host
  • Fixed an issue where trading flashlights with another player would cause them to no longer work
  • Fixed an issue where the djinn and banshee would remain visible after killing someone
  • Fixed an issue where ghost animations would not trigger after killing the first player
  • Fixed an issue where equipment was not resetting upon returning to lobby
  • Removed unusable equipment from equipment rack

