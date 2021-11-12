Sorka's Mistake

Greetings!

We are releasing today our first content update of the Early Access! This update focus on the guild of the Lunar Caravan and will allow you to get to the next rank in the guild. The update offers what we call a personal quest to evolve and learn more about Finn, your first golden human companion. Personnal quests are made to give a more in dept immersion with the characters you meet in the game.

Future content update will vary a lot in style, some will focus on sandbox gameplay, some will focus on long-time challenges and some, like this one, will focus on making the world and its inhabitants more alive.

We hope you will like it!

Virtys

-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=--=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

November 12 - Version: 0.1.5.0

Features and Changes

The 5-player boss fight now has an heroic version once the regular version is beaten. This special boss fight version are for fun only, does not give any loot and are not on cooldown. It gives an achievement to brag about.

A new achievement section called "Challenges" that include special achievements. Expect this section to grow with time and include more than fight achievement. (Craft challenge come in mind, and more!)

The quest tracker is now scrollable and does not go under the companions frame in the domain anymore.

When stuck in a region due to an item break or gear change, character can now move slowly out of the region. All gathering or tasks perform are still not allowed. This change is to be less harsh on new players that did not understand why they could not move anymore.

Fixes

Fixed the return key behavior in market search, trade, and chat window.

Fixed an issue when joining a fight with a special music like the Whuzulm boss. The special music would only play for the one initiating the fight.

Fixed some alterations application in fights that would have one less round than intended.

Fixed an issue when crafting multiple stackable items, like bandages, that would sometimes fail and disconnect the player.

Content Changes