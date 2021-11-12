 Skip to content

Storms II update for 12 November 2021

Patch 1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:



• The escape key now opens / closes mini menu

• Added a background for the mini menu to limit movement when open

• Made opened chests much darker

• Increase level 1 enemy damage greatly (100 % increase)

• Increase enemy damage overall (20% increase)

• Summon needs reduced health (10% decrease)

• Better instructions for “Head east…” -> “Head right…”

• Greatly increase “Summon” cost from 4 mana to 10 mana

• Added town guards

• Fixed a bug with weapons breaking

• Fixed the rune diagram so you pick it up normally

• Fixed viewing the rune diagram

