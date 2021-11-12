Patch Notes:
• The escape key now opens / closes mini menu
• Added a background for the mini menu to limit movement when open
• Made opened chests much darker
• Increase level 1 enemy damage greatly (100 % increase)
• Increase enemy damage overall (20% increase)
• Summon needs reduced health (10% decrease)
• Better instructions for “Head east…” -> “Head right…”
• Greatly increase “Summon” cost from 4 mana to 10 mana
• Added town guards
• Fixed a bug with weapons breaking
• Fixed the rune diagram so you pick it up normally
• Fixed viewing the rune diagram
Storms II update for 12 November 2021
Patch 1.1
