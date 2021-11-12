 Skip to content

RoboVanRush update for 12 November 2021

Update notes for 12-11-2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New display to show number of batteries available, even if map is off
  • Colour van and bus stops grey if they are not useful for getting to destination
  • Lower fines for red light camera and van/buus abandon at lower levels
  • Avatar selection on main options menu
  • Quicker clearance of blocked vehicles
  • From trips starting at edge, increase chance of player starting trip in van

