Update notes for 12-11-2021

- New display to show number of batteries available, even if map is off
- Colour van and bus stops grey if they are not useful for getting to destination
- Lower fines for red light camera and van/buus abandon at lower levels
- Avatar selection on main options menu
- Quicker clearance of blocked vehicles
- From trips starting at edge, increase chance of player starting trip in van
RoboVanRush update for 12 November 2021
