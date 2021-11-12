Small Update: 2.2.0.1

General
-
Added Discord RPC
-
Added missing map icons for a few flatline, cpc and extraction maps
-
Added Credits into the mainmenu (and also updated it)
-
Fixed passworded servers crashing clients
-
Fixed Roanoke PD script going bonkers
-
Fixed bots exploding ammo on death (if favorite weapon), and possibly crashing the game
-
Fixed looters dropping error's if a Survivor AI killed them (features)
-
Fixed sb_favoriteweapon not making them have infinite ammo and ignoring scavenging weapons.
-
Destroyed Eugene Clone Factory. Bots now properly choose a random character
-
Updated parties and lobby games. You can now have bots on lobby games, and updated parties to inform the user if the steam backend suddenly dies or loses connection for unknown reasons.
-
Updated cf_campwhitner, removed an exploitable area some obsolete shop items and reduced the zombie max count (50 > 25)
-
Updated cf_stonecreek, removed an obsolete shop item and reduced the zombie max count (50 > 25)
-
Updated cf_harvest, changed the 2nd floor door price from $50 > $1000, changed the 1st floor ammo door from $25 > $50 and 1st floor health & grenades (+ revolver) from $50 > $150
-
Updated Global Admins for the AdminSystem, now reloads the userdata when a player has fully connected
-
Updated Server Browser to use the Legacy one instead, and removed "Spectate" tab
-
Updated all escape maps, added % chance spawn weapons and ammo now only spawn if said weapon also spawned
-
Updated ce_barlowesquare vscript file, made it delete unused playerspawns (this should fix 8+ playerslot issue on barlowe)
-
Updated ce_biotec, The elevator shaft has been updated
-
Updated Steam RPC code
-
Updated "join after human" to be default for bots
-
Updated Extraction for Survivor AI. They no longer break if they try to go for the same extraction point. This has been fixed by making a "priority extractor". They will also get deleted after 10 seconds if they don't reach their destination or get stuck for no reason other than idiotic dumb AI
