After the Collapse update for 12 November 2021

0.8.7.7: Maintenance Patch

Build 7704784

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there!

Here's the third weekly maintenance patch. It's fixing reported issues (and non reported ones). It's also adding a few tweaks and improvements. Save-games and mods are compatible as usual.

Expect a proper devlog detailing my plans for the next major update either at the end of this week-end or during the next week.

Cheers!

Full Changelog

  • AI: Improved efficiency of crafting stations by trying to give the work job to whoever brought the required goods
  • Balance: Added weight to some items which had none (ammunition, basically)
  • Balance: Increased the amount of ammo people will take with them (mostly with rifles and handguns)
  • UI: Added tooltips to resource panel at the top (naming what's up there), it can also be right clicked to show detailed info about the item
  • UI: Jobs/Skills can be sorted by competence in the individual survivor menu
  • UI: Added clickable "assigned" field to factories, showing who is working at a given factory or if it's queued
  • UI: Color code for the queue in factories: green (ok), orange (condition not met), red (no resources)
  • UI: Main menus (encyclopedia, save, settings, stats, mods) can be closed with [Esc] like any other in-game menus
  • UI: Added DPS info to weapon tooltip
  • Fixed: Some of the weapon "turrets" on enemies (scorpion & spider queen, and several low tier enemies) were not working
  • Fixed: The "small gun turret" was available (and free) in the "new game - customize equipment" menu
  • Fixed: After the generation of some uncommon types of map, bonus deposits would no longer drop from mountain/cavern walls until the game is restarted
  • Fixed: Faction logo selector not behaving correctly when the UI scale is not set to default
  • Fixed: Farmers not clearing wild plants, small rocks and other decorative clutter when building a farm
  • Fixed: People could rarely path to (0,0) instead of the correct destination, generally when trying to work on cattle
  • Fixed: Game spamming incorrect "I can't find a depot to unload [item] ([quantity])"
  • Fixed: Weightless items would interfere with inventory clearing tasks
  • Fixed: Problems where a keyboard shortcut would interfere with a text box (rename things, depot presets)
  • Fixed: If someone scheduled for an expedition dies before the expedition is launched, the garage would end up being stuck
  • Fixed: Prisoners would try to sleep outside of their cells
  • Fixed: People still trying (only on some map types) to use non faction beds
  • Fixed: Minor logic issue when checking if a need can be satisfied
  • Fixed: If for some reason someone was dedicated enough to stay in the tutorial until electricity tech, the game would likely crash
  • Fixed: More random typos

