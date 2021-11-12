0.8.7.7: Maintenance Patch

Hi there!
Here's the third weekly maintenance patch. It's fixing reported issues (and non reported ones). It's also adding a few tweaks and improvements. Save-games and mods are compatible as usual.
Expect a proper devlog detailing my plans for the next major update either at the end of this week-end or during the next week.
Cheers!
Full Changelog
- AI: Improved efficiency of crafting stations by trying to give the work job to whoever brought the required goods
- Balance: Added weight to some items which had none (ammunition, basically)
- Balance: Increased the amount of ammo people will take with them (mostly with rifles and handguns)
- UI: Added tooltips to resource panel at the top (naming what's up there), it can also be right clicked to show detailed info about the item
- UI: Jobs/Skills can be sorted by competence in the individual survivor menu
- UI: Added clickable "assigned" field to factories, showing who is working at a given factory or if it's queued
- UI: Color code for the queue in factories: green (ok), orange (condition not met), red (no resources)
- UI: Main menus (encyclopedia, save, settings, stats, mods) can be closed with [Esc] like any other in-game menus
- UI: Added DPS info to weapon tooltip
- Fixed: Some of the weapon "turrets" on enemies (scorpion & spider queen, and several low tier enemies) were not working
- Fixed: The "small gun turret" was available (and free) in the "new game - customize equipment" menu
- Fixed: After the generation of some uncommon types of map, bonus deposits would no longer drop from mountain/cavern walls until the game is restarted
- Fixed: Faction logo selector not behaving correctly when the UI scale is not set to default
- Fixed: Farmers not clearing wild plants, small rocks and other decorative clutter when building a farm
- Fixed: People could rarely path to (0,0) instead of the correct destination, generally when trying to work on cattle
- Fixed: Game spamming incorrect "I can't find a depot to unload [item] ([quantity])"
- Fixed: Weightless items would interfere with inventory clearing tasks
- Fixed: Problems where a keyboard shortcut would interfere with a text box (rename things, depot presets)
- Fixed: If someone scheduled for an expedition dies before the expedition is launched, the garage would end up being stuck
- Fixed: Prisoners would try to sleep outside of their cells
- Fixed: People still trying (only on some map types) to use non faction beds
- Fixed: Minor logic issue when checking if a need can be satisfied
- Fixed: If for some reason someone was dedicated enough to stay in the tutorial until electricity tech, the game would likely crash
- Fixed: More random typos
Changed files in this update