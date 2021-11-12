[Campaign] Increased the probability to have elimination missions in campaign
[Campaign] Decreased the probability to have domination missions in campaign
[Campaign] Tweaked campaign chapter 3 mission tree
[Campaign] Fixed the weapon points reward not being applied when finishing a campaign chapter
[Game] Fixed locking agent collisions
[UI] Fixed the playback buttons after the game over screen has appeared
[UI] Fixed the main menu home being displayed when coming back from a campaign mission access through the "continue campaign" button
[UI] Changed the tooltips colors
[Localization] Update
