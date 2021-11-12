 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

No Plan B Playtest update for 12 November 2021

Alpha 99

Share · View all patches · Build 7704601 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Campaign] Increased the probability to have elimination missions in campaign

[Campaign] Decreased the probability to have domination missions in campaign

[Campaign] Tweaked campaign chapter 3 mission tree

[Campaign] Fixed the weapon points reward not being applied when finishing a campaign chapter

[Game] Fixed locking agent collisions

[UI] Fixed the playback buttons after the game over screen has appeared

[UI] Fixed the main menu home being displayed when coming back from a campaign mission access through the "continue campaign" button

[UI] Changed the tooltips colors

[Localization] Update

Changed files in this update

No Plan B Playtest Windows Depot 1469141
  • Loading history…
No Plan B Playtest OSX Depot 1469142
  • Loading history…
No Plan B Playtest Linux Depot 1469143
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.