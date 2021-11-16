 Skip to content

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality update for 16 November 2021

Update - November 23rd 2021

  • Fixed an issue where players may become temporarily unable to use the Sonic Screwdriver
  • Optimization on Victorian London
  • Locked player movement during time glitches on Victorian London
  • Moved the starting position of the player on Lucia Minor and Victorian London
  • Camera sensitivity settings now effect object inspection
  • Changed the binding of arrow keys to interact with the inventory rather than move the player
  • Fixed an issue that could occur when attempting to quit to the main menu when loading into another level
  • Prevented player movement after being killed
  • Fixed an issue where the camera would return to the player perspective for a moment after being caught by any Cybermen
  • The alternative Sonic Screwdrivers will now display the correct colours when used
  • Added a resolution dialogue box on boot
  • Fixed an issue where the back of the TARDIS was not displaying correctly
  • Optimization on Lucia Minor
  • Fixed an issue where players could be caught by Cybermen during a cutscene
  • Added player footstep sounds
  • Fixed an issue where the volume would reset after a time glitch or returning to the main menu
  • Fixed an issue where the player could back out of certain interactive objects whilst maintaining the interaction
  • Fixed an issue where Emer would continue to prompt the player to pick up the torch in Lucia Minor after picking up the torch
  • Increased the delay between hint repetitions for the hint in the office
  • Fixed an issue where players could walk backwards into Angels with no consequences

