Update - November 23rd 2021

- Fixed an issue where players may become temporarily unable to use the Sonic Screwdriver
- Optimization on Victorian London
- Locked player movement during time glitches on Victorian London
- Moved the starting position of the player on Lucia Minor and Victorian London
- Camera sensitivity settings now effect object inspection
- Changed the binding of arrow keys to interact with the inventory rather than move the player
- Fixed an issue that could occur when attempting to quit to the main menu when loading into another level
- Prevented player movement after being killed
- Fixed an issue where the camera would return to the player perspective for a moment after being caught by any Cybermen
- The alternative Sonic Screwdrivers will now display the correct colours when used
- Added a resolution dialogue box on boot
- Fixed an issue where the back of the TARDIS was not displaying correctly
- Optimization on Lucia Minor
- Fixed an issue where players could be caught by Cybermen during a cutscene
- Added player footstep sounds
- Fixed an issue where the volume would reset after a time glitch or returning to the main menu
- Fixed an issue where the player could back out of certain interactive objects whilst maintaining the interaction
- Fixed an issue where Emer would continue to prompt the player to pick up the torch in Lucia Minor after picking up the torch
- Increased the delay between hint repetitions for the hint in the office
- Fixed an issue where players could walk backwards into Angels with no consequences
