Update 1.15.2 is out

GENERAL PRACTITIONER 1.15.2 RELEASE
Thank you for your support on this game!
GENERAL:
- Fixed mispelling and other minor issues in Selma, Monique, Martina, Summer and Emmet exams
- Fixed an issue with the girlfriend counter in a couple events
- Fixed an issue duplicating the point value assigned after Sara's 2nd exam
- The game will no longer address Kiko as Elisa during her story
- Fixed an issue which prevented to play the 5th day in Japan with Kiko during her loyalty trip
- Fixed an issue which prevented Claudia to visit the player if she was already hired at St. Mary's
- Fixed an issue during the doctor's hepatitis when Claudia might repeat the same lines under a rare circumstance
- Fixed an issue in Brian's exam which prevented his wife to give you valuable information if you skipped the graphic medical image
- Fixed some Chinese/English characters not showing correctly
- Fixed an issue which prevented to play Dwayne's exam in story mode. You can now meet Dwayne after October 30th
- Fixed an issue in Dwayne's exam which prevented to examine his genitalia even if undressed
- All equipment checks have been removed from Dwayne's exam since this is an hospital exam
- Fixed an issue which prevented to ask more questions to Erika in her first interview if you chose to ask her "Are you at my full disposal?"
- Fixed an issue which prevented to change your mind about who to invite at the Christmas' event
- Fixed an issue which prevented to kiss Vanessa when you first meet her
- Fixed an issue which prevented Vanessa to tell you about Aaron's sexual interests
- Fixed an issue which prevented to kiss Aaron when you first meet him
- Fixed an issue which sent you to play Aaron's date instead of ending Vanessa's if her trust wasn't high enough
- Fixed an issue which prevented the game to remember the promise made to Claudia during one of your flashbacks with her
- Fixed an issue which prevented the game to recognize Rita moved out from the apartment if you split up with her
- Fixed a crashing issue in Faith's exam
- Removed placeholders images throughout the game
- "Teaching medicine" will now automatically play before ending the game, if you hired Dr. Poulsen and haven't played it before
Please remember you can always start a new game and choose to play the DLCs only if you don't want to run through all the game! This will also apply to Emergency Procedures.
Changed files in this update