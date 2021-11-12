SYNTHETIK 2 Early access is live! +Day 1 Patch

SYNTHETIK 2 finally launches into Early access on Steam and is out NOW!
F E A T U R E S
You can find the full feature list patchnotes above!
Spoilers: It's pretty big
R O A D M A P
You will find a rough roadmap in the in-game pause menu for the next 2 weeks, a full one will follow soon. The next patch with some new content and plenty of changes based on your feedback + the Recon class is expected next week or the update after.
E A - I N F O
The game is playable up to and includes the first version of the final boss, so it does not cut off at half
Please keep in mind that the multiplayer has been delayed (too many new features which need polish first) The build also includes the full modding suite. Please check out the full S2 Feature post!
F R O M - T H E - T E A M
We hope you enjoy the launch of the early access version! A lot of work went into making Synthetik 2 the best it can be and we hope to get you on board right away! Much is to do and much is to come, this is only the beginning!
Especially now at the start is the best time to shape the game with us and you actually also have the same tools to do so!
Have fun! - Team FFG
For the people who already joined early access and gave their input, we already did many
sweeping changes based on your feedback!
NEW - Recycling Items
You can now recycle items in the upgrade menu "U" (or ESC)
This is a rudimentary first implementation
NEW - Attachment Menu
Due to the attachment workshops not working as well as hoped due to the big levels,
attachments are now purchased through an upgrade button in the weapon menu.
We will add more polish to the menu interactions and popups in the near future.
Big level change:
We noticed the game is way way longer than Synthetik 1 and does feel too stretched, which also made balancing of loot very strange. We now moved the mainboard level as an alternative to Oilrig, and you will get to Arctic afterwards now. This makes the game shorter and adds more variation, while also allowing for better loot and less stretched content. It will probably still be longer than S1 but we keep an eye out. Keep in mind that Arctic still needs work and will be improved next week.
You will get more non-weapon chests and terminals due to the map change as well.
Last Defender:
- Last Defender now works as it should
Loot
- Terminals and chests have been slightly increased
- Attachment workbench removed for the new system mentioned above
- New Stat upgrade chest
Pacing
We are aware of the pacing issues in some areas, but we do think this is mostly due to enemy spawns and level layouts, less from actual in-fight speed, this issue has a pretty high priority for us.
- Movement speed slightly increased for all classes
- Base Grenadier Frictionless boots gain movement speed buff due to the long dash cooldown
- Base Chrono Trooper movementspeed slightly increased
- Increased reload speed across the board
Exp Gain
- Increased Exp gain by around 150%
Interface
- Pickups now have info popups
- Added a dark overlay for abilities on cooldowns (will be expanded to other areas)
- Removed display of charges recharge time if not needed
- Item / Weapon popups now show the weapon rarity color
(more cooldown / charges display improvements are coming next week)
- Mod upload has a better explaination
- Keybinding rebinding now works again
- Added character to End screen back (end screen will be improved soon)
- 16:10 improvements
Performance
- Varied performance improvements
- Added static shadows, still work in progress
Audio
- Better default audio volume
- Improved audio mix slightly in some areas
Other:
- Varied small map improvements
- Breaching charges projectiles ares now shorter
- Curses work
- Shock grenade launcher damage increased
- Deathstick damage increased
Fixes:
- Many fixes
New Uncommon Weapon - Industrial Breaching Cutter
New Uncommon Weapon - Tokko Fusion Carbine
We hope you enjoy!
The next update is coming next week, stay tuned! A roadmap will also follow soon.
Don't forget to play with UniversEdit!
- Team FFG
