SYNTHETIK 2 Early access is live! +Day 1 Patch

SYNTHETIK 2 finally launches into Early access on Steam and is out NOW!

F E A T U R E S

You can find the full feature list patchnotes above!

Spoilers: It's pretty big

R O A D M A P

You will find a rough roadmap in the in-game pause menu for the next 2 weeks, a full one will follow soon. The next patch with some new content and plenty of changes based on your feedback + the Recon class is expected next week or the update after.

E A - I N F O

The game is playable up to and includes the first version of the final boss, so it does not cut off at half

Please keep in mind that the multiplayer has been delayed (too many new features which need polish first) The build also includes the full modding suite. Please check out the full S2 Feature post!

F R O M - T H E - T E A M

We hope you enjoy the launch of the early access version! A lot of work went into making Synthetik 2 the best it can be and we hope to get you on board right away! Much is to do and much is to come, this is only the beginning!

Especially now at the start is the best time to shape the game with us and you actually also have the same tools to do so!

Have fun! - Team FFG

For the people who already joined early access and gave their input, we already did many

sweeping changes based on your feedback!

NEW - Recycling Items

You can now recycle items in the upgrade menu "U" (or ESC)

This is a rudimentary first implementation

NEW - Attachment Menu

Due to the attachment workshops not working as well as hoped due to the big levels,

attachments are now purchased through an upgrade button in the weapon menu.

We will add more polish to the menu interactions and popups in the near future.

Big level change:

We noticed the game is way way longer than Synthetik 1 and does feel too stretched, which also made balancing of loot very strange. We now moved the mainboard level as an alternative to Oilrig, and you will get to Arctic afterwards now. This makes the game shorter and adds more variation, while also allowing for better loot and less stretched content. It will probably still be longer than S1 but we keep an eye out. Keep in mind that Arctic still needs work and will be improved next week.

You will get more non-weapon chests and terminals due to the map change as well.

Last Defender:

Last Defender now works as it should

Loot

Terminals and chests have been slightly increased

Attachment workbench removed for the new system mentioned above

New Stat upgrade chest

Pacing

We are aware of the pacing issues in some areas, but we do think this is mostly due to enemy spawns and level layouts, less from actual in-fight speed, this issue has a pretty high priority for us.

Movement speed slightly increased for all classes

slightly increased for all classes Base Grenadier Frictionless boots gain movement speed buff due to the long dash cooldown

Frictionless boots gain movement speed buff due to the long dash cooldown Base Chrono Trooper movementspeed slightly increased

movementspeed slightly increased Increased reload speed across the board

Exp Gain

Increased Exp gain by around 150%

Interface

Pickups now have info popups

Added a dark overlay for abilities on cooldowns (will be expanded to other areas)

Removed display of charges recharge time if not needed

Item / Weapon popups now show the weapon rarity color

(more cooldown / charges display improvements are coming next week)

(more cooldown / charges display improvements are coming next week) Mod upload has a better explaination

Keybinding rebinding now works again

Added character to End screen back (end screen will be improved soon)

16:10 improvements

Performance

Varied performance improvements

Added static shadows, still work in progress

Audio

Better default audio volume

Improved audio mix slightly in some areas

Other:

Varied small map improvements

Breaching charges projectiles ares now shorter

Curses work

Shock grenade launcher damage increased

Deathstick damage increased

Fixes:

Many fixes

New Uncommon Weapon - Industrial Breaching Cutter

New Uncommon Weapon - Tokko Fusion Carbine

We hope you enjoy!

The next update is coming next week, stay tuned! A roadmap will also follow soon.

Don't forget to play with UniversEdit!