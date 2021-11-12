 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Animal Shelter: Prologue update for 12 November 2021

Update for 12th of November

Share · View all patches · Build 7704209 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated photo popup (PL and EN for now, other languages in future patches)
  • Updated zoom out text to make it more clear how to exit photo mode (PL and EN for now, other languages in future patches)
  • Sun's shadow color correction
  • Corrected Cat Enclosure's collisions
  • Better handling of items in cages
  • Added icon for log button and made sure it works with UI animations
  • Fixed photo camera's post processing settings
  • Fixed text issues in taken animal panel
  • Added fix for detecting obstacles before giving a snack
  • Corrected Chinese (Simplified) option in language selection
  • Fixed interaction with animal after an animal got bored
  • Modified cat toy sound to make it more pleasant to the ears
  • Fixed Screen Space Ambient Occlusion (could sometimes be missing, should improve graphics by adding subtle shadows)
  • Added progress bar then brushing a cat (shows the animal's fur condition)
  • Can't brush dog which is too dirty (need to wash it first!)
  • Animal status should now correctly show even if holding some items in hands
  • Corrected tooltip types when order is other than left/right
  • Brushing an animal makes react to it by playing an appropriate animation
  • Moved language option upwards (to make it easier to find)
  • Cat's tail should no longer get "stiff" when being carried or sleeping

Changed files in this update

Animal Shelter: Prologue Content Depot 1661261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.