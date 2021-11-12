Update for 12th of November

- Updated photo popup (PL and EN for now, other languages in future patches)
- Updated zoom out text to make it more clear how to exit photo mode (PL and EN for now, other languages in future patches)
- Sun's shadow color correction
- Corrected Cat Enclosure's collisions
- Better handling of items in cages
- Added icon for log button and made sure it works with UI animations
- Fixed photo camera's post processing settings
- Fixed text issues in taken animal panel
- Added fix for detecting obstacles before giving a snack
- Corrected Chinese (Simplified) option in language selection
- Fixed interaction with animal after an animal got bored
- Modified cat toy sound to make it more pleasant to the ears
- Fixed Screen Space Ambient Occlusion (could sometimes be missing, should improve graphics by adding subtle shadows)
- Added progress bar then brushing a cat (shows the animal's fur condition)
- Can't brush dog which is too dirty (need to wash it first!)
- Animal status should now correctly show even if holding some items in hands
- Corrected tooltip types when order is other than left/right
- Brushing an animal makes react to it by playing an appropriate animation
- Moved language option upwards (to make it easier to find)
- Cat's tail should no longer get "stiff" when being carried or sleeping
