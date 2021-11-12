 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

The Desert's Rose update for 12 November 2021

November 12th 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7704075 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey All! Hope you guys had a spooky Halloween and are having a good day, I come bearing the gifts of updates!

  • Added Weaponmaker! You can now make and use your own custom sword using the weapon maker.
  • Added Secret passage and Weaponmaker room, see if you can find it :D (using Level Streaming).
  • Fixed issue where loading back into a Streaming Level would re-spawn the intractable components.

You can keep track of what I'm currently working on The Desert's Rose Trello Board here!:

https://trello.com/b/ejbu9xEy/the-deserts-rose

Changed files in this update

The Desert's Rose Content Depot 935111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.