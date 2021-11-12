November 12th 2021

Hey All! Hope you guys had a spooky Halloween and are having a good day, I come bearing the gifts of updates!
- Added Weaponmaker! You can now make and use your own custom sword using the weapon maker.
- Added Secret passage and Weaponmaker room, see if you can find it :D (using Level Streaming).
- Fixed issue where loading back into a Streaming Level would re-spawn the intractable components.
You can keep track of what I'm currently working on The Desert's Rose Trello Board here!:
https://trello.com/b/ejbu9xEy/the-deserts-rose
Changed files in this update