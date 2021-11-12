v0.22.5 - Autosave!

Autosave was finally added to the game, it saves the game every 15 minutes, rotating between two save slots.
Changelog:
- New Feature: Game autosaves each 15 minutes
- Change: More save slots
- Change: Show user steam nickname
- Change: Trade panel shows current balance & tech points next to change from current trade offer
- Change: Item Type 'None' now uses a transparent image
- Change: Default mining settings stack reduced from 100 to 10 for each resource
- Change: Device construction uses item icons instead of text
- Improve: Storage fill animation
- Fix: Floating text no longer overlaps
- Fix: Asteroid panel updates resource amount as it's mined out of it
