Space Architect update for 12 November 2021

v0.22.5 - Autosave!

Autosave was finally added to the game, it saves the game every 15 minutes, rotating between two save slots.

Changelog:

  • New Feature: Game autosaves each 15 minutes
  • Change: More save slots
  • Change: Show user steam nickname
  • Change: Trade panel shows current balance & tech points next to change from current trade offer
  • Change: Item Type 'None' now uses a transparent image
  • Change: Default mining settings stack reduced from 100 to 10 for each resource
  • Change: Device construction uses item icons instead of text
  • Improve: Storage fill animation
  • Fix: Floating text no longer overlaps
  • Fix: Asteroid panel updates resource amount as it's mined out of it

