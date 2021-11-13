 Skip to content

Punk Wars update for 13 November 2021

Free all Punks! Patch 1.07 for Windows!

Hello everyone! We are glad that you are with us and have fun in Punk Wars. We check your comments and remarks on an ongoing basis and adapt the game to your needs. We wanted to introduce you today the first patch - for Windows only so far - Mac and Linux will be available on Monday.

Change Log:

  1. Unlocking all skirmish maps
  2. Improved display of action icons over hexes
  3. Improved save / load game window
  4. Fixed a bug where in the tutorial it was impossible to recruit builders after upgrading towers
  5. Fortify actions have been corrected - it is dimmed on fortified units
  6. Fixed name of steel source to iron source
  7. The kidnapper kidnap actions have been improved
  8. Fixed an issue where it was impossible to place buildings on the hexes of canyon bridges
  9. Improved the balance of the atompunk faction on the Medium Canyon map
  10. Fixed VFX display of some effects

