 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

TramSim Munich update for 12 November 2021

TramSim Munich Patch 1.0.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7703924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We've got the next TramSim Munich patch for you!

You can read the changelog in detail here:

General

  • The line N27 is now completely drivable
  • Street lights/lamps have been added in various places on the map
  • Corrected AI car paths throughout the map so that cars keep the distance correctly and don't stop for no reason
  • Adjusted spawn behavior of cars and pedestrians to provide for a denser amount of cars and pedestrians
  • AI car traffic was added in the area of the stop Anni-Albers-Straße
  • Parked cars were added at various places
  • At the intersection Schleißheimer Straße/Lerchenauer Straße the traffic light phases were corrected
  • Bugfix: After repeated opening and closing of the pause menu the profile window was not displayed correctly
  • Bugfix: The interactive help for the wheelchair lift operation sometimes reopened during the closing process
  • The night lighting of the buildings in the areas Karlsplatz/Stachus and Ottostraße was corrected
  • The menu for timetable selection now shows the currently selected line
  • Bugfix: Parked Teslas had their rear lights switched on
  • The gameplay settings menu and the HUD options now indicate that the HUD elements are always active in "Simple Mode"

Vehicle R2.2b

  • Bugfix: When starting at night with activated automatic startup the passenger interior lighting was not switched on
  • Bugfix: The destination display on the ITCS/IBIS as well as the matrix destination did not update when selecting a new trip in the timetable menu
  • Bugfix: For some journeys selected via the timetable menu, the line or route was not set correctly in the ITCS/IBIS
  • Bugfix: The matrix destinations for the line N27 were not displayed correctly
  • AI trams now also switch on the passenger interior lighting at night
  • Passenger background noise in the interior cabs was added
  • By popular request of the community, the sound of the warning bell has been changed back to the previous sound
  • The volume of the wheelchair lift is now linked to the vehicle volume

We wish you lots of fun!

Your TramSim Team

Changed depots in internal_beta branch

View more data in app history for build 7703924
TramSim München Content Depot 1736401
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.