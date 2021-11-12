TramSim Munich Patch 1.0.4.0

We've got the next TramSim Munich patch for you!
You can read the changelog in detail here:
General
- The line N27 is now completely drivable
- Street lights/lamps have been added in various places on the map
- Corrected AI car paths throughout the map so that cars keep the distance correctly and don't stop for no reason
- Adjusted spawn behavior of cars and pedestrians to provide for a denser amount of cars and pedestrians
- AI car traffic was added in the area of the stop Anni-Albers-Straße
- Parked cars were added at various places
- At the intersection Schleißheimer Straße/Lerchenauer Straße the traffic light phases were corrected
- Bugfix: After repeated opening and closing of the pause menu the profile window was not displayed correctly
- Bugfix: The interactive help for the wheelchair lift operation sometimes reopened during the closing process
- The night lighting of the buildings in the areas Karlsplatz/Stachus and Ottostraße was corrected
- The menu for timetable selection now shows the currently selected line
- Bugfix: Parked Teslas had their rear lights switched on
- The gameplay settings menu and the HUD options now indicate that the HUD elements are always active in "Simple Mode"
Vehicle R2.2b
- Bugfix: When starting at night with activated automatic startup the passenger interior lighting was not switched on
- Bugfix: The destination display on the ITCS/IBIS as well as the matrix destination did not update when selecting a new trip in the timetable menu
- Bugfix: For some journeys selected via the timetable menu, the line or route was not set correctly in the ITCS/IBIS
- Bugfix: The matrix destinations for the line N27 were not displayed correctly
- AI trams now also switch on the passenger interior lighting at night
- Passenger background noise in the interior cabs was added
- By popular request of the community, the sound of the warning bell has been changed back to the previous sound
- The volume of the wheelchair lift is now linked to the vehicle volume
We wish you lots of fun!
Your TramSim Team
Changed depots in internal_beta branch