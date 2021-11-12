 Skip to content

Starlight: Eye of the Storm update for 12 November 2021

Patch v1.02 Released!

V1.02 Released!

This patch deals mostly with bugs encountered/reported. No additional features added this week.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the HP indicator will overlap with the message to skip tutorial
  • Fixed a bug where the HP Hull Indicator only, will not update the hit points even after getting repair bonuses.
  • Fixed a bug in multi-hit projectiles where the delay of each hit was cooled off incorrectly. This causes the projectile to hit as slow as 500ms per hit.

Adjustments

  • Due to the fix for multi-hits, the respective weapon's damage has been adjusted lower because now it hits more.
  • Side Effect: Multi-hit weapons will now yield more hits combo, therefore more crystals earned.
  • Increased damage for MOST of the multi-hit weapons, ie, Light Particle Cannon 3 and others. All weapons have maintained their overall DPS and most weapons has a slight increase instead.

Conclusion

More contents will be coming soon. In v1.03, there'll be at least 1 weapon added.

Thanks for your support! See you next week!

Regards,

Jeremy

Starlight: Eye of the Storm Content Depot 1492211
