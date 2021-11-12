Patch v1.02 Released!

V1.02 Released!
This patch deals mostly with bugs encountered/reported. No additional features added this week.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the HP indicator will overlap with the message to skip tutorial
- Fixed a bug where the HP Hull Indicator only, will not update the hit points even after getting repair bonuses.
- Fixed a bug in multi-hit projectiles where the delay of each hit was cooled off incorrectly. This causes the projectile to hit as slow as 500ms per hit.
Adjustments
- Due to the fix for multi-hits, the respective weapon's damage has been adjusted lower because now it hits more.
- Side Effect: Multi-hit weapons will now yield more hits combo, therefore more crystals earned.
- Increased damage for MOST of the multi-hit weapons, ie, Light Particle Cannon 3 and others. All weapons have maintained their overall DPS and most weapons has a slight increase instead.
Conclusion
More contents will be coming soon. In v1.03, there'll be at least 1 weapon added.
Thanks for your support! See you next week!
Regards,
Jeremy
