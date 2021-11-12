 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 12 November 2021

0.4.4.4 - Traditional Chinese Localization

Build 7703857

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Innkeepers!

We've just released a new update that adds Traditional Chinese localization to the game! This update also fixes some font characters in the Turkish localization.

Additional Artist

Regarding the development, we've hired an additional artist to help keep the cadence of the updates, since we plan on adding a lot to the game soon.

The new artist is working on the Christmas event, while the main artist is working on replacing the character animations, which will arrive after Christmas.

The next major update, besides the new character animations, will also come alongside a much requested new feature which is free building of your tavern. This is essentially a way to edit the form and size of your tavern's rooms freely!

Changed files in this update

