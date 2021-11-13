Update 2 - Patch 1

Hello.
Are you enjoying the 2nd update?
Several bugs reported after the update have been fixed in this patch.
And I added an interesting feature.
Destination and train number indicators now work on the front and side of the train.
Font improvement and behavior that changes to forwarding before entering the Depot will be improved in the future.
Update details
- Added train destination/train number indicators
- Added motion blur option
- Slight performance improvement
- Changed the headlights of two types of old-style trains
- Fixed the phenomenon that parts of the outside of the train appear bright
- Fixed some signals at Guro Station
- Fixed the problem that the announcement at Geumcheon-gu Office Station did not appear
- Fixed guide map
- Adjusted TGIS brightness
Known issues
- Occasionally, trains can be seen spawning on the Yongsan depot.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update