 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Hmmsim Metro update for 13 November 2021

Update 2 - Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 7703486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello.

Are you enjoying the 2nd update?

Several bugs reported after the update have been fixed in this patch.

And I added an interesting feature.

Destination and train number indicators now work on the front and side of the train.

Font improvement and behavior that changes to forwarding before entering the Depot will be improved in the future.

Update details

  • Added train destination/train number indicators
  • Added motion blur option
  • Slight performance improvement
  • Changed the headlights of two types of old-style trains
  • Fixed the phenomenon that parts of the outside of the train appear bright
  • Fixed some signals at Guro Station
  • Fixed the problem that the announcement at Geumcheon-gu Office Station did not appear
  • Fixed guide map
  • Adjusted TGIS brightness

Known issues

  • Occasionally, trains can be seen spawning on the Yongsan depot.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Hmmsim Metro Content Depot 1591421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.