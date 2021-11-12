Quality of Life Patch - November 12, 2021

- Quality of Life Patch -
- Custom key rebinds
- Buffered input to aid in speedrunning
- Display both your new BPM and Personal Record in Leaderboard UI
- Improved visibility
- Improved trap tile colors
- Improved contrast in Floating Atlantis and Heaven's Door
- Camera angle
- Improved HUD position
- Twin Stick support for Controllers
- Music Playlist for MainMenu
- Removed Discord noises from MainMenu Theme
- Increased Credits scroll speed
- Updated 'Next' to say 'Menu' when it will bring you to the MainMenu
- Improved SettingsMenu readability
- Bug Fixes -
- Fixed audio slider resetting on reload
- Fixed In-Game Menu spelling errors
- Disabled linewrapping in LeaderBoard UI
- Fixed Histogram plots on displaying top 100 scores instead of uniform distribution
- Fixed game crash on loading invalid files through AudioPlayer
- Removed ability to open a level dozens of times through spam clicking
Changed files in this update