Tempo update for 12 November 2021

Quality of Life Patch - November 12, 2021

- Quality of Life Patch -

  • Custom key rebinds
  • Buffered input to aid in speedrunning
  • Display both your new BPM and Personal Record in Leaderboard UI
  • Improved visibility
  • Improved trap tile colors
  • Improved contrast in Floating Atlantis and Heaven's Door
  • Camera angle
  • Improved HUD position
  • Twin Stick support for Controllers
  • Music Playlist for MainMenu
  • Removed Discord noises from MainMenu Theme
  • Increased Credits scroll speed
  • Updated 'Next' to say 'Menu' when it will bring you to the MainMenu
  • Improved SettingsMenu readability

- Bug Fixes -

  • Fixed audio slider resetting on reload
  • Fixed In-Game Menu spelling errors
  • Disabled linewrapping in LeaderBoard UI
  • Fixed Histogram plots on displaying top 100 scores instead of uniform distribution
  • Fixed game crash on loading invalid files through AudioPlayer
  • Removed ability to open a level dozens of times through spam clicking

