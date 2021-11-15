 Skip to content

Jurassic World Evolution 2 update for 15 November 2021

Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Update 1.1.5 Hotfix

Build 7702874

Hi Park Managers, 

We have released Update 1.1.5, a hotfix for the PC version of Jurassic World Evolution 2, to address various GPU related issues on PC.

Please find the full list of patch notes below:

  • Fixed issue where the game was only supporting DX12 Feature Level 12_0 - it now supports DX12 Feature Level 11_0 and 11_1 as well
  • Lowered minimum GPU memory restrictions to widen the range of specifications able to run the game - Note: The minimum required PC specifications per se have not changed; this means that when attempting to play on lower specification systems the game might not run as intended.
  • Updated how the game selects which GPU to use, making the game more robust in selecting the appropriate card
  • More information added to GPU error messages on startup; it now lists which GPU it is trying to run the game on 
  • Fixed issue where the game 'flickers'  
  • Fixed a minor DLSS memory leak
  • Crash fixes

