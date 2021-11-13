 Skip to content

Rubber Bandits Playtest update for 13 November 2021

Server Load Playtest

Hello Playtesters,

This playtest is about testing serverload and stability.

We invited 15000 to participate and we are curios to see how it holds up.

In this build certain features and game modes are disabled to make sure we put as much pressure on the servers as possible.

We'd love to hear all feedback on Discord or Twitter. - good AND bad

Again, thank you for helping us improve Rubber Bandits! And please help us spread the word about the launch of this on December 2nd.

Thanks,

Flashbulb

