Hello Playtesters,
This playtest is about testing serverload and stability.
We invited 15000 to participate and we are curios to see how it holds up.
In this build certain features and game modes are disabled to make sure we put as much pressure on the servers as possible.
We'd love to hear all feedback on Discord or Twitter. - good AND bad
Again, thank you for helping us improve Rubber Bandits! And please help us spread the word about the launch of this on December 2nd.
Thanks,
Flashbulb
Rubber Bandits Playtest update for 13 November 2021
Server Load Playtest
