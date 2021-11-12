Added display of pilot experience progression

Added a ban on the selection of a nuclear attack cell on the path of the city movement

Added indication of wires to the nearest module in the power settings menu

Added a button to change the color of the radar

Added pause through space during combat

Added display of the number of missiles in the component menu

Added display of added missiles in the description in the component menu

Added language selection by mouse

Reduced amount of pickup resources by 20%

Increased the number of special cells to visit up to three.

Intro text was detached from the tutorial

Added fade to music at the start of a battle

Added evasion modules. Reduces maximum weight, reduces armor, increases evasion.

Reduced the repulsion force of missiles. Binded repulsion force to the projectile damage.

The Academic District now supplies staff and scientists weekly based on its level

Recycling Center now supplies basic resources weekly

Added dodge rating display to post-fight log

Added stress system

Taking damage increases stress

Stress is gradually decreasing

At 100 stress for 4 seconds, the pilot stops working as a team and tries to complete the mission alone.

Added a monster with an ambush near resources (eats mech and drags it as far as possible) (mech inside cannot shoot)

Removed the display of the weight of the reactor modules

Changed render of the research window

Added a new reactor. Thermonuclear (sounds not done yet)

Added modules for the new reactor

Added research of the new reactor

Added saving of a new reactor and its modules

Increased the maximum number of monsters for normal maps and mazes

Added radar effect for water and cave maps

Fixed text out of bounds for the heat removal module

Removed display of stats comparison when choosing an ability

Fixed shading of maze control buttons before the underground base was detected

Added path display for special move order

Added projectile removing when disabling weapon testing screen

Removed homing from missiles in a storm.

Engineers staff now removing only after sending mech to the hangar, dependent on the number of changed slots

Added a system for recording changed slots.

Fixed the algorithm of the spawn of giants near the city

Added error message after choosing the wrong position in battle

Increased strength of monsters' resistance to weapon types damage

Increased resistance of monsters to the effects of weapon types (explosion, etc.)

Added tutorial message after the introduction

Redesigned component menu

Changed the tutorial of the hangar.

Added showing the area near the city while placing it

Added research tutorial message

Added visual interactivity for weapon test buttons

Added sounds for weapon test buttons

Added a description of controlling mechs to the tutorial

Fixed map texture

Reduced the amount of armor removed for monsters when its not penetrated

Added armor reduction with missiles hit

Fixed bug with mech special layers not saving correctly after changing modules

Fixed bug with closing the exit menu throw escape

Improved access to the city upgrade menu

Improved map legend

Changed some terrain names

Added ability to open detailed mech cards in the list with RMB

Fixed the text in the hangar (rus ver.)

Added table of contents to jump to chapters in a book

Removed the ability to click outside of the tutorial message

Added exit button to the left corner

Added enter button to the save menu

Old saves will not work.