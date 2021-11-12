Added display of pilot experience progression
Added a ban on the selection of a nuclear attack cell on the path of the city movement
Added indication of wires to the nearest module in the power settings menu
Added a button to change the color of the radar
Added pause through space during combat
Added display of the number of missiles in the component menu
Added display of added missiles in the description in the component menu
Added language selection by mouse
Reduced amount of pickup resources by 20%
Increased the number of special cells to visit up to three.
Intro text was detached from the tutorial
Added fade to music at the start of a battle
Added evasion modules. Reduces maximum weight, reduces armor, increases evasion.
Reduced the repulsion force of missiles. Binded repulsion force to the projectile damage.
The Academic District now supplies staff and scientists weekly based on its level
Recycling Center now supplies basic resources weekly
Added dodge rating display to post-fight log
Added stress system
Taking damage increases stress
Stress is gradually decreasing
At 100 stress for 4 seconds, the pilot stops working as a team and tries to complete the mission alone.
Added a monster with an ambush near resources (eats mech and drags it as far as possible) (mech inside cannot shoot)
Removed the display of the weight of the reactor modules
Changed render of the research window
Added a new reactor. Thermonuclear (sounds not done yet)
Added modules for the new reactor
Added research of the new reactor
Added saving of a new reactor and its modules
Increased the maximum number of monsters for normal maps and mazes
Added radar effect for water and cave maps
Fixed text out of bounds for the heat removal module
Removed display of stats comparison when choosing an ability
Fixed shading of maze control buttons before the underground base was detected
Added path display for special move order
Added projectile removing when disabling weapon testing screen
Removed homing from missiles in a storm.
Engineers staff now removing only after sending mech to the hangar, dependent on the number of changed slots
Added a system for recording changed slots.
Fixed the algorithm of the spawn of giants near the city
Added error message after choosing the wrong position in battle
Increased strength of monsters' resistance to weapon types damage
Increased resistance of monsters to the effects of weapon types (explosion, etc.)
Added tutorial message after the introduction
Redesigned component menu
Changed the tutorial of the hangar.
Added showing the area near the city while placing it
Added research tutorial message
Added visual interactivity for weapon test buttons
Added sounds for weapon test buttons
Added a description of controlling mechs to the tutorial
Fixed map texture
Reduced the amount of armor removed for monsters when its not penetrated
Added armor reduction with missiles hit
Fixed bug with mech special layers not saving correctly after changing modules
Fixed bug with closing the exit menu throw escape
Improved access to the city upgrade menu
Improved map legend
Changed some terrain names
Added ability to open detailed mech cards in the list with RMB
Fixed the text in the hangar (rus ver.)
Added table of contents to jump to chapters in a book
Removed the ability to click outside of the tutorial message
Added exit button to the left corner
Added enter button to the save menu
Old saves will not work.
Changed files in this update