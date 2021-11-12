 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Bus Simulator 21 update for 12 November 2021

Bus Simulator 21 - Update #3 now available for download!

Share · View all patches · Build 7702585 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just released the latest Update for Bus Simulator 21 on PC. This patch includes a number of bug fixes and general game improvements including a fix for the “I like trains” mission in Seaside Valley which couldn’t be completed by a number of players. Here are the detailed patch notes:

Patch notes: Bus Simulator 21 - Update #3 (PC)

General Fixes:

  • Buses don't drive while gear is in neutral
  • Surface Force feedback intensity can be reset
  • Users can now rebind the action menu button with steering wheels
  • Articulated buses are now less prone to sink into the ground
  • Seaside valley mission "I Like trains" now completes correctly

General Improvements:

  • Adjusted front door and driver seat interactables to be easier to interact with
  • Tobii camera movement is now relative to the initial mouse movement
  • Added popup that informs the player that Seaside valley is available now
  • Sitting in a bus seat now keeps the player view aligned with the bus
  • Seaside Valley now unlocks after each mission after mission 8 not only at mission 8

Your Bus Simulator team

Changed files in this update

Project Greyhound Content Depot 976591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.