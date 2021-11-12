Bus Simulator 21 - Update #3 now available for download!

We just released the latest Update for Bus Simulator 21 on PC. This patch includes a number of bug fixes and general game improvements including a fix for the “I like trains” mission in Seaside Valley which couldn’t be completed by a number of players. Here are the detailed patch notes:
Patch notes: Bus Simulator 21 - Update #3 (PC)
General Fixes:
- Buses don't drive while gear is in neutral
- Surface Force feedback intensity can be reset
- Users can now rebind the action menu button with steering wheels
- Articulated buses are now less prone to sink into the ground
- Seaside valley mission "I Like trains" now completes correctly
General Improvements:
- Adjusted front door and driver seat interactables to be easier to interact with
- Tobii camera movement is now relative to the initial mouse movement
- Added popup that informs the player that Seaside valley is available now
- Sitting in a bus seat now keeps the player view aligned with the bus
- Seaside Valley now unlocks after each mission after mission 8 not only at mission 8
Your Bus Simulator team
Changed files in this update