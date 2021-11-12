v 1.0.0.6 Major Update
(It's a large download, because there's a lot of new stuff...!)
- The dialogue for the entire game now highlights important information with coloured text, making it MUCH easier to parse even if you are using Instant Text/skipping the text
- Reworked the Hallucination trait: now its effects are much clearer, and it also affects Tactical Diplomacy with its own Hallucinations card
- Added global Steam Leaderboards functionality: completing cases now gives you a Fame score depending on how well you did, multiplied by the Difficulty level
- There's now a dedicated Credits screen after the game ends. If you streamed the game on Twitch or uploaded a Youtube video and would like to mentioned, get in touch with me to be added to future updates!
- If you win consecutive Tactical Diplomacy attempts, they start to have more modifiers that change the rules in different ways
- New icons for documents/books/loot that are clearer than before
- Two additional ways to get the Gambler to cooperate without playing the dice game. Arm Wrestling for Physique characters, and a riddle+question for Intelligence characters.
- The Hunting Rifle and Hammer have both been buffed significantly
- 10 new Perks: the dream event has now been moved to a Perk, making it optional during a run
- Various other smaller bug fixes/balance changes
Changed files in this update