The Magister update for 12 November 2021

v 1.0.0.6 Major Update

(It's a large download, because there's a lot of new stuff...!)

  • The dialogue for the entire game now highlights important information with coloured text, making it MUCH easier to parse even if you are using Instant Text/skipping the text
  • Reworked the Hallucination trait: now its effects are much clearer, and it also affects Tactical Diplomacy with its own Hallucinations card
  • Added global Steam Leaderboards functionality: completing cases now gives you a Fame score depending on how well you did, multiplied by the Difficulty level
  • There's now a dedicated Credits screen after the game ends. If you streamed the game on Twitch or uploaded a Youtube video and would like to mentioned, get in touch with me to be added to future updates!
  • If you win consecutive Tactical Diplomacy attempts, they start to have more modifiers that change the rules in different ways
  • New icons for documents/books/loot that are clearer than before
  • Two additional ways to get the Gambler to cooperate without playing the dice game. Arm Wrestling for Physique characters, and a riddle+question for Intelligence characters.
  • The Hunting Rifle and Hammer have both been buffed significantly
  • 10 new Perks: the dream event has now been moved to a Perk, making it optional during a run
  • Various other smaller bug fixes/balance changes

