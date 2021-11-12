Nov 12th - Pandora’s Paradox

Pandora, an ancient alien which is fused with the earth, has emerged from the wild. It is furious over human's consumerism and wants to completely wipe off the human race on earth. However, the underworld cannot allow this, since they all need human souls to feed on. It’s now the time to stop Pandora from eradicating your source of sustenance, once and for all.

We actaully modified a bunch of stuffs in this patch, noticably, all monsters are now divided into 13 races: Angels, Aquatic, Elementals, Demons, Horrors, Spirit, Machines, Insects, Plants, and Undead. You can get new anima that increase damage to specific race from the expert shop. There's also a new blank anima, that act as a fodder to other anima. It gives chance for other anima to raise to its level when used in Anima Mixer.

Patch v7.46

Added new boss campaign to Campaign window: Pandora's Paradox.



Added a new boss : Pandora

Added a new boss summon monster : Pandora's Shoot

Added a new boss material : Pandora SeedCore.

Categorized all characters in the game into 13 races.

Add new killer-type abilities that deal extra damage to specific race.

Add 13 new eater animas to Expert Shops. (Add 10-25% Type killer.)