- Chapter 1 remake
- Fix water in chapter 1
- Fix Portal in chapter 1
- Fix AI in the maze killing all players
- Fix the interface if a controller was connected
- Fix in chapter 2 where a key appeared as a white square in the inventory
- Fix where a key in Chapter 2 could be picked up multiple times
- Set goals in chapter 2
- Fixed doors not opening properly in Chapter 2
- Fix of the ENG menu of chapter 4 or when we clicked on choice chapter, the game went back to French
- Fixed player death issue where all players were seeing animation
- Added VFX effect
- Bake 1/2 in chapter 1
- Modification of all player scripts
Nightmare: Les Origines update for 12 November 2021
Update 1.9.0a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update