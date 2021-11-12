 Skip to content

Nightmare: Les Origines update for 12 November 2021

Update 1.9.0a

Build 7701846

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Chapter 1 remake
  • Fix water in chapter 1
  • Fix Portal in chapter 1
  • Fix AI in the maze killing all players
  • Fix the interface if a controller was connected
  • Fix in chapter 2 where a key appeared as a white square in the inventory
  • Fix where a key in Chapter 2 could be picked up multiple times
  • Set goals in chapter 2
  • Fixed doors not opening properly in Chapter 2
  • Fix of the ENG menu of chapter 4 or when we clicked on choice chapter, the game went back to French
  • Fixed player death issue where all players were seeing animation
  • Added VFX effect
  • Bake 1/2 in chapter 1
  • Modification of all player scripts

