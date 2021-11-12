 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 12 November 2021

v6.0.1: New lobby! New matchmake system!

Share · View all patches · Build 7701760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v6.0.1: New lobby! New matchmake system!

  • (**New) New Lobby UI.
  • (**New) New matchmake system:
  • (**New) New simple tutorial "How to play?".

Detail :

  • New matchmake system:

    • Host Game : You can select room settings (ex. game mode, invite only) to host a game.
    • Join Game : You can list all the room (except invite only room) in game now!

      It will show how many players and game mode in the list.
    • Invite code : Invite code is Shorter now, you can use code to enter the room.
    • Play now : Quick match for quick mode.



For more support please email : support@throneoflies.com

Changed files in this update

Throne of Lies - Windows (x64) Depot 595281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.