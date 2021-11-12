v6.0.1: New lobby! New matchmake system!
- (**New) New Lobby UI.
- (**New) New matchmake system:
- (**New) New simple tutorial "How to play?".
Detail :
New matchmake system:
- Host Game : You can select room settings (ex. game mode, invite only) to host a game.
- Join Game : You can list all the room (except invite only room) in game now!
It will show how many players and game mode in the list.
- Invite code : Invite code is Shorter now, you can use code to enter the room.
- Play now : Quick match for quick mode.
